LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said the leader of a serial robbery crew was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison for two armed robberies he committed in the valley.
Cortez Harris, 29, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, prosecutors said.
In addition to being sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II sentenced Harris to five years of supervised release.
On July 13, 2017, Harris and his co-conspirators - including a minor - robbed a convenience store located on South Rainbow Boulevard, federal prosecutors said. Harris pointed a firearm towards customers in the lobby before he and the juvenile walked behind he counter. Harris pointed the gun towards an employee and told the victim to open the safe.
After the victim gave Harris money from the safe, he demanded more money and pointed the gun at the victim's head, threatening to kill her, according to court documents. Altogether, Harris and his co-conspirators stole approximately $1,626 and fled the business.
Court documents show that less than an hour later, Harris and his co-conspirators robbed a cash advance business on East Bonanza Road. During the robbery, Harris pointed a gun towards an employee and commanded she not call the police. He also pistol-whipped the victim.
From the cash advance business, they stole approximately $4,838 and fled in a getaway car, federal prosecutors said.
Law enforcement were able to identify Harris and his co-conspirators based on security surveillance video from both businesses. The robbery crew were also linked to a larger series of robberies committed in July 2017 in Utah, Texas and Colorado, according to prosecutors.
According to court documents, one of the co-conspirators, Leonard Tremillo Jr., pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 108 months in prison. Fellow conspirator Janellcie Gibbons also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
The juvenile co-conspirator pleaded guilty in Texas for a related robbery, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
