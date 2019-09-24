LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lawyers for Scott Gragson, who is accused in a deadly DUI crash, want charges and evidence dismissed in the case, according to a petition filed in court Monday.
The petition alleges that evidence presented at Gragson's grand jury hearing wasn't enough to establish that Gragson committed the crimes he's charged with.
His attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, had asked the prosecutors to withhold evidence from the grand jury. The grand jury heard that evidence at proceedings, which happened on June 13, July 11 and July 18, and returned the multi-count indictment against Gragson.
His attorney's petition also targets several key pieces of evidence, including blood draws and statements taken from Gragson after the crash, testimony by University Medical Center staff, and a search warrant for the blood sample.
Grand jury testimony from traffic officer Corey Staheli stated that he "did not advise (Gragson) of his rights under Miranda at any time," making any statements made to police inadmissible, the lawyers argue. The police, however, are typically allowed some administrative leeway in questioning drivers that doesn't require Miranda.
The petition also alleges that blood evidence was inadmissible because it was taken from Gragson nearly three and-a-half hours after the crash. The original call for the crash came in at 4:48 p.m., while blood was drawn first at 8:18 p.m., then again at 9:21 p.m. on May 30.
His BAC level was reported by the Clark County District Attorney to be 0.147% -- nearly twice the legal limit.
They cite the "two-hour rule" in this matter -- essentially, arguing that the blood-alcohol content of a driver two hours later or more does not reflect the BAC of that person when an incident occurred. The District Attorney will likely acknowledge that the blood draw took extra time, but believe that they can use a process called "extrapolation" to scientifically determine blood alcohol levels back at the time of the fatal collision.
His lawyers argue that an alcohol swab used in the ambulance for an IV tainted blood evidence, later taken by lab technicians at UMC, who testified using iodine. This, paired with an accusation of breaking patient confidentiality in a nurse's witness testimony, led to the attorneys asking for the evidence to be inadmissible.
They attorneys finally argue that an alcohol swab being used to draw blood can impact the accuracy of the results.
His attorneys argue in the petition that removing blood from a citizen is "perhaps the most intrusive 'search' of all."
The high-speed crash in the Ridges subdivision of Summerlin killed 36-year-old Melissa Newton in a gruesome scene. Several others were injured, including Greg Tassi.
On Monday, Gragson's attorneys argued the State didn't provide sufficient evidence to establish that Tassi sustained the legal definition of substantial bodily harm. They ask for that count of the indictment to be dismissed.
The 41-page petition also invokes media reports of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police traffic Capt. Nick Farese being relieved of duty the day after the crash.
Chesnoff and Schonfeld are also complaining that Farese's employment file was not shown to the grand jury. The petition suggesting that, based on media accounts, Farese had a connection to the incident and that somehow that would have explained the charges away.
Police have said the contents of Farese's file contain a personnel matter and did not elaborate.
Gragson's trial has been scheduled for March 2020.
