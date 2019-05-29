SALT LAKE CITY -- A lawyer for a Utah man accused of killing his 5-year-old niece says his client has told police where the girl's body is hidden.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler said Wednesday that 21-year-old Alex Whipple hid the body under trees and brush less than a block from the home of victim Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley.
However, he said officers have a "very credible tip" and are waiting for a crime-scene investigation team.
Demler says his client "did a bad thing" but wanted to help the child's parents find closure. Police have been searching for the girl since she was reported missing Saturday.
Prosecutors say they also have a broken kitchen knife with the girl's blood on it and her skirt, which was "hastily buried" near the family home.
Whipple has been charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and desecration of a human body.
