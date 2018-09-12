LAS VEGAS (FOX5) "It's a sham by the MGM and I hope people are catching on."
Las Vegas attorney Robert Eglet was not mincing words regarding MGM. Eglet represents more than 1,000 victims of 1 October. Eglet was furious with MGM, in part because the international company sued nearly 2,000 victims. Now, MGM has to serve those victims.
"They sued all these people in July and they haven't served any of them. They have 30 days to serve them or this case will be dismissed," he said.
On Tuesday, MGM released a statement saying they wanted to donate $1 million to a 1 October charity. The money would come from the people they are suing. MGM said to serve all those people their lawsuits, it would cost about $500 a person, which equals out to $1 million. MGM said instead of serving people, they'd rather have that money go to a 1 October charity.
Eglet, scoffed at that idea.
"It would cost them more than $500 a person. They have to have all these people served, they have to hire investigators to track these people down, then people to go and physically serve them with the papers. They are just trying to save money," he said pounding his desk. "And you want to know what? They could write this off as a charitable contribution."
Several victims said Wednesday that even if MGM gave them that $500, it wouldn't begin to cover legal fees, medical bills or continued counseling.
"Yeah, it's not enough," Joseph Ostunio a 1 October survivor said. "MGM knows it's not enough. They're just trying to get out of paying bills."
Beyond MGM trying to save money on litigation, Eglet said MGM's timing of the announcement also bothered him.
"It is disturbing they chose yesterday, Sept. 11, to bring this out. They chose an extremely solemn day where the worst terror attack on our country occurred. On Sept. 11, they chose that day to roll this out."
Eglet also said he believes they made the announcement on Sept. 11 to drive home a point. MGM is currently trying to move the lawsuits to federal court. MGM is citing a 2002 safety act passed after September 11 which protects companies from liability when terrorism is involved, he said.
"This was not a terror attack. And it's incredibly distasteful for them to do that in Sept. 11," Eglet said.
In the meantime, Eglet said his clients are still hurting and still struggling. He said some have lost their jobs, and others aren't getting the help they need. He also said if MGM goes forward with their lawsuit, those people they're suing will need to lawyer up.
"No one has ever done this. It's just crazy. It's mind-boggling," he said of MGM's decisions.
As the anniversary of 1 October looms, survivors said getting a lawyer is the last thing they want to think about.
"It's been keeping me up at night," Joseph Ostunio said of the anniversary getting closer. "It's just really hard."
MGM provided this statement:
We understand that being served with a lawsuit can be difficult. Our goal throughout this process has been to resolve lawsuits quickly so that everyone involved, including victims, first responders, and our employees can have a timely resolution and can concentrate on moving forward. The required next step in the process to move cases into federal court includes delivering legal notices to the parties involved.
We are asking for plaintiffs’ lawyers to accept service on behalf of their clients. This is not only standard practice, it also allows us the opportunity to take the money that would be spent on personal service and use it to support community organizations working to benefit the victims of the tragedy. To that end, MGM Resorts is pledging to donate $500 for each plaintiff that allows us to serve their attorney to a charity, such as the Clark County Public Education Foundation #VegasStrong Compassion fund.
We believe that donating funds to a 1 October charity or another appropriate cause makes more sense than spending money on personally serving individual plaintiffs. We hope the plaintiffs’ attorneys will accept service on behalf of their clients. If not, we will personally serve the complaints courteously and respectfully.
