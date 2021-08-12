LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Nevada families are suing Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District, alleging their families' constitutional rights were violated by the mask mandate in schools, according to a complaint.
On Aug. 4, the state issued an emergency directive to require all counties with populations of more than 100,000 to implement masking for students and staff in the classroom and on school buses. Just five days later, students reported back for in-person learning. Now, some parents within the district are challenging that order, arguing that the masks are causing undo harm to children in the valley.
Las Vegas attorney Sigal Chattah and Reno attorney Joseph S. Gilbert filed the complaint on behalf of two Las Vegas parents in Nevada District Court: Monica Brancho-Noto, a parent of a Vanderburg Elementary School child, and Tiffany Paulson, the parent of two Coronado High School students.
The lawsuit alleges that these three parties were intentionally "wanton and reckless" in their conduct as it relates to the health and safety of students enrolled in CCSD. It cites NRS 414.060, accusing Sisolak of exceeding his powers with regard to emergency orders and mandates; the U.S. Constitution's Ninth Amendment surrounding the right to privacy; and the Fourteenth Amendment, one which covers due process, privileges and immunities.
"The emergency powers which directive 0048 was issued under —THERE IS no longer an emergency, it is now about government control," Gilbert told FOX5.
The suit aims to represent anyone "forced to wear a mask" within the school district, also raising the question of child abuse as defined by NRS 200.508 with what these parents are calling "arbitrary and capricious protocols."
"As well-intentioned as these Orders and Emergency directives are with respect to the general public's health, safety and welfare, they have become onerous, burdensome and unconstitutional eighteen months into a purported pandemic," the suit reads.
'ONE IN A MILLION RISK'
The lawsuit also says that kids are statistically less likely to become infected or hospitalized than adults, pointing at the seasonal flu as a more apparent danger.
"Children have a one in a million risk of dying from COVID-19. The Mortality risk for children without serious pre-existing conditions is effectively zero," the lawsuit read. "There is currently no evidence of any increased mortality risk for any variant of COVID-19 including the Delta variant."
In addition to a sentiment of violated rights, the lawsuit alleges masks cause a myriad of health issues, including difficulty breathing, heightened anxiety, trapped pathogens and an inability to emote.
THE DATA
During the first week of school, CCSD reset the clock on data for COVID-19 cases in the valley. Now, case numbers are hovering just below 400, accounting for positive results since July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.