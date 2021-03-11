LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A travel advocacy group is suing MGM Resorts International for falsely advertising their resort fees.
In a lawsuit filed last month, Travelers United accuses MGM Resorts of violating the Consumer Protection Procedures Act.
The group says MGM advertises a less expensive price, then adds a mandatory hotel fee to the room rate.
The lawsuit also claims the "Taxes and fees may apply," disclaimer the MGM website has following room listings is misleading, since it suggests the fees are government-imposed.
MGM Resorts did not provide a comment when reached by FOX5 Thursday morning.
