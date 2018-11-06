LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lawsuit was filed on Nov. 2 against Little Caesars Enterprises Inc., the company's owner Osama Barakat, Barakat Industries, Inc. and a Little Caesars employee by the Isso & Associates Law Firm, according to a statement from the Isso's office.
The lawsuit was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, Isso's office said. The complaint was filed for a woman who claims the work environment of a Little Caesars location on East Lake Mead in Henderson was "humiliating and sexually offensive."
According to Isso's office, the lawsuit stems from a series of events that culminated on Sept. 21 in an alleged sexual assault and battery.
The attack was committed by an employee who had an "extensive prior criminal history to include charges of battery, statutory sexual seduction by a person under age 21, destruction of property, battery, trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and giving a false statement/obstruction to a public officer," Isso's office said.
"Unfortunately, we know this alleged assailant had been criminally charged with unlawful acts involving sexual misconduct and violence against women prior to working at Little Caesars," Attorney Peter Isso said. " When an employer fails to exercise due diligence in hiring an employee and a person is harmed by that employee, that employer can be sued."
Attorney Isso added, "This lawsuit serves as a warning to all employers that failing to conduct proper employee background checks may well result in legal action."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.