LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas law firm has filed a lawsuit against a local tour bus company, and its driver, who they say caused a fatal crash outside the Grand Canyon on Jan. 22.
According to a news release, Eglet Adams law firm has filed a complaint against Comedy on Deck Tours, and the driver of the tour bus, after the fatal crash last Friday.
The complaint, filed on behalf of Sandra Jean McDougal and Eddie Junior Blocker, alleges that the tour bus driver was negligent and traveling in excess of the speed limit, the release notes.
"The plaintiffs, claiming personal injuries which could be permanent and disabling are suing for pain, suffering, anxiety, disability, emotional distress, loss of earning capacity and damages for past and future medical treatment."
According to the law firm, the lawsuit further alleges that the driver was inexperienced, incompetent and unfit to drive a commercial tour bus. It goes on to say that Comedy on Deck Tours was responsible for the hiring, training, retaining, supervision and control of the driver who caused the collision.
More than 40 passengers were reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash. One passenger was killed in the crash. The Mohave County Sheriff identified the woman as Shelley Ann Voges, 53 of Boonville, Indiana.
The law firm notes in the release that according to records, "a decade ago, Comedy on Deck Tours agreed to a $1,980 settlement with regulators for violating a policy that bars commercial vehicles from operating without authorization from federal transportation officials."
The full complaint can be read HERE.
