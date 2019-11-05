LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is suing NHL player Evander Kane, accusing him of owing a $500,000 debt with the casino.
The complaint was filed by the property's LLC in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Monday, Nov. 4.
The lawsuit alleges the Canadian winger for the San Jose Sharks opened eight lines of credit in the casino in April 2019.
As of the date of the lawsuit, the Cosmopolitan alleges he didn't pay back the credit lines and owes a total of $500,000. The casino's representatives made several unsuccessful attempts to reach him for repayment.
"Kane breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing by, among other things, failing to timely pay the value of the credit instruments he executed in favor of The Cosmopolitan, which are in the total amount of $500,000.00," the lawsuit alleges.
Cosmopolitan refused comment, saying as company policy, they "do not comment on pending litigation."
San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled for a game in Las Vegas on Nov. 21.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
