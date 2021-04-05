LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, law enforcement leaders joined in to raise awareness of Nevada's three-feet passing law.
The event, held in North Las Vegas, is part of the public education campaign "Change lanes for bikes, it's the law." It was launched earlier this year in response to a December crash that killed five cyclists.
A bicycle enforcement officer traveled a two-mile loop between Ann Road and the 215 on Simmons, making sure people were keeping their distance.
"I have a device on my bike that is calibrated to show me within 36 inches of a vehicle passing me, there's a detector here on the side. ... If they're within 36 inches, I'm going to ask officers to stop them and enforce the law," demonstrated Sgt. Michael Campbell with CCSD police.
The agencies cited 53 people during Monday's event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.