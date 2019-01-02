BOULDER CITY (FOX5) – Some local law enforcement made safety behind the wheel their New Year’s resolution.
The Boulder City Police Department and other law enforcement teamed up January to crack down on aggressive drivers.
"Obviously with the holidays we have a lot more people traveling, we have a lot of drinking, we have a lot of partying,” said traffic Officer Peter Wheeler with the Boulder City Police Department. “We come right off that and everybody is traveling home."
It’s called the “Joining Forces” campaign.
Boulder City Police is just one agency that applied for the grant. It received $42,500 to fund overtime for officers so they can help out with campaigns like this throughout the year.
Boulder City is joined by multiple state-wide agencies including North Las Vegas and Henderson Police.
The January campaign is all about aggressive, speeding drivers. The first day on patrol, Officer Wheeler ticketed one driver going 97 mph.
“This is our first stop that we've made since you've been with me and it's already 97 miles per hour stop,” said Wheeler. “And we've been out for less than five minutes? Should speak volumes to what kind of an issue we have with speed out here."
Officers did not just look for speed, they searched for any and all traffic violations. While officers look for these offenses year-round, the funding will place more officers on the road at one time.
“Even if they don't get pulled over, they see us out there, they now have us on their mind,” said Officer Wheeler. "It's an opportunity to get more bodies out on the road to have a higher presence just we can slow [drivers] down and save people's lives."
