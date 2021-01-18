LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the nation prepares to swear in a new president, law enforcement agencies from coast to coast are preparing for civil unrest after an FBI warning for all 50 states.
In Carson City, a small number of protestors gathered this weekend outside Nevada’s State Capitol carrying pro-trump signs and metal barriers went up as a precaution.
The Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Las Vegas now has plywood boards covering the ground level windows. FOX5 reached out to U.S. Marshalls to ask if there was a specific threat to the building, but did not get a response.
Las Vegas police tell us they are preparing for crowds as big as the ones seen last summer during the Black Lives Matter protests.
In Downtown Las Vegas, there are businesses boarded up including Rebar and Davy’s on Main Street, an antique shop and bar. They’ve been boarded up since the first lockdown of the pandemic when there were break-ins at local businesses.
“We put the boards up out of precaution just to protect our business. protect the alcohol inside of the businesses and unfortunately, they just never came down,” said Owner and Operator Derek Stonebarger.
Stonebarger now believes they may protect his business should protests break out related to this week’s presidential inauguration and he’s prepared to help neighboring businesses board up too.
“We all work together down here. It’s a community and I actually have a lot of the business’s boards stored,” Stonebarger added.
If everything goes smoothly on Wednesday, Rebar’s owner plans to take down the boards that have been up for almost a year for good.
