Super Bowl DUI checkpoint

During Super Bowl Sunday, 22 drivers were arrested for impaired driving at a DUI checkpoint in the west valley.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers arrested 22 drivers for impaired driving at a DUI checkpoint during Super Bowl Sunday.

The DUI checkpoint was held near West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday morning.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, trooper Jason Buratczuk with Nevada Highway Patrol said 16 drives had been arrested at the checkpoint while the checkpoint was "still in operation for several more hours."

Capt. Nick Farese with Metro Police's Traffic Bureau said three drivers who were arrested for impaired driving, were also charged with felony child endangerment.

"In a town of 24 hour alcohol, endless options to sober driver alternatives, there's no excuse!" Farese said on Twitter.

