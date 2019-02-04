LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers arrested 22 drivers for impaired driving at a DUI checkpoint during Super Bowl Sunday.
The DUI checkpoint was held near West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday morning.
At around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, trooper Jason Buratczuk with Nevada Highway Patrol said 16 drives had been arrested at the checkpoint while the checkpoint was "still in operation for several more hours."
A DUI checkpoint was held at Charleston/ Rainbow.At the end of the checkpoint, 22 drivers were arrested for impaired driving. 3 drivers were charged with felony child endangerment. In a town of 24 hour alcohol, endless options to sober driver alternatives, there's no excuse! pic.twitter.com/2BXnpFNeJo— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 4, 2019
Capt. Nick Farese with Metro Police's Traffic Bureau said three drivers who were arrested for impaired driving, were also charged with felony child endangerment.
"In a town of 24 hour alcohol, endless options to sober driver alternatives, there's no excuse!" Farese said on Twitter.
