LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Laughlin will officially unveil its 40-foot, hybrid electric buses during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, the Nevada Department of Transportation and others will take part in the reveal at the County's Laughlin Government Center at 101 Civic Way.
The release will be further celebrated with free bus rides on all fixed-route service throughout the day ending at midnight in Laughlin and Bullhead City.
The day kicks off a partnership between the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC) and the Bullhead Area Transit Systems. Starting Friday, Feb. 11, the SNTC’s 24-hour pass and the Bullhead Area Transit Day Pass will be accepted on both services
“With the launch of our new hybrid electric bus, we are demonstrating a strong commitment to modernizing our fleet and in turn improving the quality of life for those who utilize the system and even those who do not,” said Naft in a media release, who represents the town of nearly 10,000.
The SNTC has provided service in the area for more than 19 years. Silver Rider specializes in providing public transit in 13 rural southern Nevada communities.
For more information, call the Silver Rider office at 702-298-4435 or the Bullhead Area Transit System Dispatch office at 928-704-2287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.