LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- A man who allegedly robbed a casino cage and was barricaded in his car in Laughlin was involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said at around 1:26 a.m. Aug. 19, police were called to reports of a man who robbed a casino cage at Aquarius Casino at 1900 S. Casino Dr. in Laughlin.
Larsen said when the suspect fled the area, he shot at hotel security, but missed.
LVMPD tweeted that the standoff resulted in an officer-involved shooting just after 8 a.m.
The standoff with a robbery suspect in Laughlin has resulted in an officer involved shooting.
LVMPD and SWAT responded and the suspect was contained in his vehicle as of 5:30 a.m.
Casino Drive is closed from Laughlin Civic to Bruce Woodbury Drives.
Police advised the public to avoid the area while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
