HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Many people around the Las Vegas Valley spent Monday hustling through the malls to get last-minute Christmas gifts.
"Last minute shoppers are out,” Galleria Mall Marketing Director Jamie Cooper said Christmas Eve afternoon.
“I'm a guy, that's what we do!" one man said.
Some people said waiting until the last minute is essentially a holiday tradition at this point, while others said they had a change of Christmas plans.
Malls are catering to procrastinators more than ever before.
"The sales this weekend are the same that we saw for Black Friday,” said Cooper.
There were even people to wrap all the last minute gifts.
"We come out and we wrap gifts for donations and the donations are used for the kids, the cadets to travel to and from competition,” said volunteer Lia Warfield.
Since Thanksgiving, Warfield and dozens of other volunteers have been wrapping gifts for donations to ROTC students from Basic High School.
Warfield said they wrap at least 400 to 500 gifts each day.
“Because of these donations, we were able to send 30 students to nationals last year in Tennessee."
The busiest part of the mall Monday was to see the man in red.
Andrea Ramirez waited with her 5-week-old son Mason for almost an hour and a half to see Santa.
Since it’s his first Christmas, she said it was worth it.
"When he grows up, he can see that we just brought him here, just to have cute pictures of him for Christmas."
The mall and the majority of other stores close at 6 p.m. on Monday night and remain closed through Christmas.
Some stores like Dollar General and Target will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.