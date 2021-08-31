LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A love letter to the Silver State! Nevada Humanities Exhibition is putting out the last call for art, poetry or haikus.
The project is called "Nevada P.S. I Love You: Love notes from Across the Silver State."
Nevadans ages five and up are encouraged to submit handmade postcards and poems focusing on what you love about the state.
The deadline to submit is Sept. 20.
The project will be mailed to neighboring communities and displayed in Las Vegas at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery (1017 S. First Street #190) from Sept. 30th through Nov. 24.
Enter submissions here: Nevada P.S. I Love You Postcard Project: Love Notes from Across the Silver State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.