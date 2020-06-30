LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Arizona man who pleaded guilty to selling illegal ammunition to the gunman who carried out the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas was sentenced to prison Tuesday afternoon.
Douglas Haig, 57, was sentenced to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed. Haig was sentenced during a hearing in federal court set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
According to prosecutors, Haig's name and address was found on a box inside the hotel room where the Las Vegas shooter staged his attack. Court documents show Haig illegally sold various types of ammunition between July 2016 and October 2017.
Agents from the FBI and ATF held a series of interviews with Haig, beginning Oct. 2, 2017. Haig admitted to meeting the 1 Oct. shooter and selling him ammunition. Prosecutors said Haig did not have a federal firearms license and was not authorized to sell the ammunition.
Investigators seized hundreds of pounds of ammunition from Haig's residence in late October 2017. Haig's fingerprints were found on ammunition located in the shooter's hotel room.
Haig was indicted by a grand jury in August 2018. In November, Haig pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing ammunition.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
