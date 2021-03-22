LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada has opened a new Dreamr Creative Lab with help from multiple local groups and funding from Cox.
The Dreamr Lab is located at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA at 4141 Meadows Lane. It features numerous computers equipped with Adobe Creative Suite software, a sound both, a mixing table, lights, multiple painted backgrounds, and much more.
“The concept behind the Dreamr lab it's to build digital creative tools so these computers in here are completely breaking the mold of what a computer lab is,” said Chris Adams of Dreamr.
The lab's owner said he hopes to give Las Vegas Valley students the tools they need to chase their creative endeavors that often come with a steep cost to get started.
“Content creation and those kinds of things that are normally very expensive and hard to have access to. We wanted to give something where people can come and learn that stuff and play around with it at a young age," Adams said.
There will be no shortage of students in the lab.
“We have Trinity High School that's located here at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA and they'll be using the lab as a part of their curriculum,” said Michael Lubbe, the president and CEO of YMCA of Southern Nevada. “Local students and students that come to the Y can also use the lab during the open time. We're going to have some instructors teaching the kids how to use the equipment and it's just going to be a great opportunity for kids to learn about technology.”
Adams said he believes that with the lab comes opportunities for students in the valley to be successful in a digital career.
“We are about creating opportunity,” Adams said. “Opportunity to learn these skills at a young age to wear when they are coming out of high school they have a real shot at pursuing their creative dreams you know entering fields that interest them versus having to wait to make money to be able to afford these kinds of tools. We are just trying to give these kids a jump start, a head start, and get them some exposure to these things.”
