1223 palace station jackpot winner

A lucky local hit a 7-card straight flush with joker at Palace Station in Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2021 (Station Casinos)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky local at Palace Station hit a massive progressive playing Pai Gow on Wednesday, Dec. 22 around 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas woman hit a 7-card straight flush with a joker to win a total of $507,459.

