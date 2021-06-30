LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault convictions.
Among dozens of women who accuse him of sexual assault, two women reported the crimes happened in a Las Vegas hotel room.
The statute of limitations in Nevada ran out before Lisa-Lotte Lublin came forward but since Cosby's conviction, the local school teacher has helped change the law (sexual assault survivors now have 20 years to report).
Lublin told FOX5 that in 1989, Cosby saw her modeling headshot and told her agency to send her to his suite at what used to be the Hilton for acting lessons.
“He insisted that I have two drinks and within a few minutes I became dizzy and disoriented,” Lublin explained.
The next thing Lublin remembered was waking up at home and did not realize she been assaulted until many years later in 2014, when many other women started coming forward with similar accounts.
On Wednesday, the sixth grade teacher was in her classroom at Walter Johnson Junior High School when she learned Cosby had been freed.
“Typically, I wouldn’t even pick up the phone during class but it was kind of a fun day end of the summer and a reporter asked me to give a statement based on what happened with Cosby and I was just shocked …. You just can’t fall apart at school and I told myself I am going to hold it, just wait,” Lublin said.
Despite his early release, Lublin said that such a beloved celebrity was held accountable at all, convicted and sent to prison, is still a huge victory.
“Time is time. He has done over two years and he can never get that back,” Lublin said.
Lublin has become close with other women who testified at Cosby’s trial and leans on them for support. Lublin also works with survivors at the Rape Crisis Center in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.