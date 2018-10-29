LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend in self-defense on Saturday.

Teddy Lee Seals, 39, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, Seals entered a bar located in the 3400 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Cheyenne where he confronted his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the woman had a active restraining order against Seals. When she tried to call 911, the ex-boyfriend threatened her, said he would kill her and reached for something in his pocket. The woman told police she believed he was reaching for a gun.

The woman fired at the ex-boyfriend inside the bar and police were called to the scene, Spencer said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was let go after being interviewed by police.

"I always thought at some point he was going to kill me," the woman's sister Jasmine Jolly said. "That was my biggest fear. That I was going to die."

"He pulled a gun on me in the park," Jolly said.

"He started yelling in the bar that he was going to blow my head off," Jolly said. "He started to take steps to the other side where I was and I picked up the phone and called 9-11."

Police later confirmed that Seals did not have a weapon on him.

The case was submitted to the District Attorney's office for review. Detectives are considering the shooting as self-defense.

