LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A second West Nile virus case has been detected in Southern Nevada for 2019, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Monday.
Officials said a woman under the age of 50 has the serious neuroinvasive form of the virus and has been hospitalized. It is unclear how or where the woman contracted the virus.
“With a second case of West Nile virus, it is important to remind everyone that this is a preventable disease,” said SNHD chief health officer Dr. Joe Iser in a release. “By taking some simple steps, you can protect yourself from mosquito bites at home and when you are traveling this summer. It’s also important to eliminate mosquito breeding around your home to protect yourself and your family.”
The first case of West Nile was reported in April with a woman over the age of 50 with the neuroinvasive version of the virus but has since recovered.
SNHD said there were no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Clark County last year.
(1) comment
I've lived in Clark County for 19 years and have never seen a mosquito. Have I just been lucky?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.