LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lawsuit was filed last month against a Raiders player for an alleged hit-and-run crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to a lawsuit filed Oct. 5, the crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2020 -- about a year prior to the arrest of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III in a deadly DUI crash.
The woman who filed the lawsuit claims she was stopped at the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road when she was hit by Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette.
The lawsuit alleges Arnette was speeding in excess of 65 mph "to avoid being late for a meeting he was to attend at Raiders Headquarters located on Raiders Drive, which is the next intersection on eastbound St. Rose Parkway."
Arnette allegedly took a hard turn at that speed, crashing into the woman's vehicle. "After the collision, defendant Damon Arnette illegally left the scene of the crash," the lawsuit claims.
At Raiders Headquarters, Arnette was confronted, in which the lawsuit claims he admitted to being the driver and speeding. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with multiple injuries leading to more than $92,000 in medical bills.
The lawsuit seeks at least $15,000 in general damages, damages for medical bills, lost income and property, as well as legal fees.
(1) comment
Were any criminal charges filed?
