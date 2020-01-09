LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A new Netflix series has ties to the valley. It’s called “Don’t F*ck With Cats.”
It follows a group of internet sleuths on a manhunt to find a cat killer. One of the stars of the series lives in Las Vegas.
Deanna Thompson said she’s not a sleuth, she’s just an internet nerd. In December, 2010 she saw something she couldn’t un-see. Things took off from there.
“I was just reading the comments and the comments were just people were enraged,” said Thompson.
Thompson came across a video on the internet. She said it started off cute, with two kittens. It quickly turned dark.
“This person in the video that I was watching ended up killing these two cats,” said Thompson.
His face was hidden. Someone started a Facebook group to try to find out who he was. It was named, “Find the kitten vacuumer for great justice.”
“Everyone is just like, ‘let’s call the police! let’s call the police!’ and I'm like, well, who are you going to call?” said Thompson.
She teamed up with a couple people in the group.
“Kind of like on the sidelines, secretly and started dissecting this video to try to find who this person was,” she said.
And where he was. As a Las Vegas casino data analyst, Thompson did what she does best.
“I was analyzing things that he would write. I was analyzing different I-P addresses and geo-locations,” said Thompson.
She found out who he was: Luka Magnotta. She got to know everything about him, maybe too much about him.
“I do feel like I was getting too close. I do feel like I barely escaped mentally,” said Thompson.
The killer posted more cat videos about a year after the original video. She thinks he liked the attention.
“While I was feeding into his hand by giving him attention, I was so incensed by what he was doing to these poor little cats, I mean who does that? And then as time went on I really understood he was going to kill a person … I was scared and I was legitimately trying to stop that from happening,” said Thompson.
Deanna and her team figured out the killer was in Canada. They went to police in Toronto and Montreal but police said they couldn’t do anything. A few months later a Chinese exchange student was murdered in Montreal. Luka Magnotta, the cat killer, killed him.
“There's homicide detectives but they always work after the fact. There's no prevention. We were frustrated with the police department but we understand if they could have helped us they would have,” said Thompson.
Years later, Thompson still uses her internet skills for good. She helped start The Animal Beta Project. Thompson said they’ve helped get dozens of animal abusers and even some sex traffickers convicted.
“While something tragic happened and horrible and it doesn't justify it at all, some tiny bit of good did come out of it and I feel good about it,” said Thompson.
