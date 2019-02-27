LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For Kathleen Munoz, the April 2016 birth of her second child brought on more than new life.
“Right away I felt this anxiety and fear of being a new mom of two under [the age of] two,” Munoz said.
Munoz had given birth the year before, in February 2015.
“The pressure was intense,” Munoz said about caring for two babies in the home.
Munoz said she constantly felt stuck and weighed down. She ruled out baby blues, a term used to describe worry, sadness and tiredness many women experience after having a baby, when the feeling did not go away after a week.
Doctors diagnosed Munoz with postpartum depression in June 2016. Munoz said the feelings of sadness and anxiety lasted a year.
With the help of friends, a support group, and a new passion for health and fitness, Munoz said she successfully treated her postpartum depression.
According to the CDC, one in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.
Here is a list of resources for anyone battling postpartum depression.
