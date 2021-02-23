LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in a fatal Jan. 2020 crash was sentenced on Monday, court records show.
Ciera Brawer, 21, entered a guilty plea in December for driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony. She was sentenced to five to 15 years in a Nevada prison, with 403 days of credit for time served.
She was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $12,687 in restitution to the victim's family, as well as various court fees.
According to her arrest report, Brawer told police she had "a couple" glasses of wine before the Jan. 17, 2020 crash that killed 45-year-old Christopher Garcia.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 2 a.m. that day on the northbound airport connector and 215 Beltway. The crash was the first wrong-way fatal of 2020.
In an interview with NHP at University Medical Center, Brawer said, "I was driving drunk and I think I hit someone," the report said.
"I think I was on the wrong side of the road but I don't know," Brawer told the trooper, according to the report. The trooper noted that Brawer's speed was slurred and she had a "moderate odor" of alcohol, the report said.
