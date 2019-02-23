LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 34 months in prison in connection to a series of grant fraud schemes.
Lorraine Riddiough, also known as Lorraine Ann Mader, 70, was also ordered to pay more than $1.9 million in restitution to the victims, according to prosecutors. Riddiough was sentenced to five years of supervised release once she serves her prison sentence.
Her sentencing was combined from four separate cases and Riddiough pleaded guilty in 2018 to four counts of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count each of health care fraud and theft of government property, prosecutors said.
From October 2009 to about spring 2013, Riddiough and other co-conspirators plotted to defraud small business owners by lying about how the owners qualified for grants, federal prosecutors said. Riddiough and her co-conspirators promised "to secure for the business owners a fee, usually between $2,500 and $7,000."
The promised services were never delivered and after scamming money from the victim, Riddiough and the others often told the victims the grants had been approved but that additional steps and fees were necessary, according to prosecutors. More than 25 victims had been scammed by Riddiough and her co-conspirators, and "suffered financial hardship as a result of the loses."
Federal prosecutors said Riddiough had obtained approximately $444,224 for herself during the scheme.
She admitted the telemarketing schemes were shut down by law enforcement in 2014, according to prosecutors. Riddiough had faked medical conditions, ailments and injuries related to a low-speed car crash to gain Medicaid benefits and funds from the Government Employees’ Insurance Company (GEICO).
"[Riddiough] filed a series of false claims related to the traffic accident and made a series of fake medical complaints, including her inability to work and drive her car due to her injuries," federal prosecutors said. "She received treatment and medication for the non-existent injuries she falsely claimed."
This case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig.
