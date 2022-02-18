LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud and money laundering scheme, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced this week.
Shonna Nicole Marshall, 52, was accused of falsely billing Medicaid services.
She pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud and 26 counts of money laundering. District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells sentenced Marshall to a total of 48 to 120 months in prison. She was also ordered to pay more than $750,000 in restitution and costs.
“Marshall repeatedly exploited a government program that is designed to be a safety net for some of the most vulnerable individuals in this state,” said Ford in a written media statement. “This type of fraudulent conduct not only costs taxpayers, but it also diverts funds and resources intended for Medicaid recipients. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in such criminal activity.”
The investigation stemmed from a 2017 complaint made to the AG's office, alleging Vegas Health LLC submitted false information to Medicaid. Police said Marshall had a ghost company for fraudulent billing.
"Marshall used Medicaid providers’ and recipients’ personal information without their knowledge or consent. Marshall then transferred the fraudulently obtained funds into multiple bank accounts and to multiple associates to conceal the source of the funds," the AG's office said.
Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.