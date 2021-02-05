LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Krystal Whipple, the Las Vegas woman accused of driving over and killing a nail salon manager, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second degree murder.
According to court records, Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years by Judge Tierra Jones.
#KrystalWhipple was sentenced today to 10 to 25 years by #JudgeTierraJones after pleading guilty to second degree murder pic.twitter.com/cmVABkm6cd— NV8thJDCourt (@Nv8thC) February 5, 2021
Whipple, 21, was accused in Dec. 2018 of skipping out on a $35 nail bill and attempting to flee before she allegedly ran over and killed Nhu "Annie" Nguyen at a nail salon near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.
In surveillance video released by police, Nguyen and her partner were seen running out of the salon after the woman.
Nguyen was seen running in front of Whipple’s vehicle before the suspect accelerates and runs over Nguyen, dragging her 50 feet before escaping the parking lot, police said previously.
Whipple was located by police on Jan. 11, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.