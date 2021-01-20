LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman arrested in a deadly "role-playing" shooting of her roommate was sentenced on Friday.
Detectives said Maya Santos was acting out a burglary with her roommate in August 2019 when she fired her gun, fatally shooting 19-year-old David Tauilili in the head.
Santos told police she bought two firearms from a seller on social media after discussing home safety with her roommates. She told police they were running through break-in scenarios at their Spring Valley home when she pulled the trigger, believing the gun was not loaded.
Tauilili died of his injuries three days after the shooting.
Santos was sentenced on Jan. 15 on an involuntary manslaughter charge. She was given a suspended sentence and was placed on probation for no more than five years. She was given multiple conditions of her probation, including:
- Standard conditions of probation
- Refrain from the use, possession or control of any alcohol beverages whatsoever
- Serve 30 days flat time in Clark County Detention Center
- Submit digital storage media or any digital storage media that she has, including computers, handheld communication device and any network applications associated with those devices, including social media and remote storage services to a search and shall provide all passwords, unlock codes and account information associated with those items, with or without a search warrant, by the Division of Parole and Probation or its agents
- Enter and complete a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended counseling
- Refrain from the use possession or control of marijuana
- Enter into an adult education program, and obtain a high school diploma or GED, during the term of probation
- Complete an impulse control class and complete any recommended counseling
- Attend a victim impact panel
- Make monthly restitution payments in an amount to be determined by Parole & Probation
- Seek and maintain full-time employment during the term of probation
- Complete 175 hours of community service work during the term of probation
