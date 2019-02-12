LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman from Las Vegas was sentenced on Monday in a Medicaid fraud case, which included false claims to Nevada Medicaid, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's office.
In a statement from Attorney General Ford's office, the Medicaid fraud was committed between Dec. 2015 to Jan. 2017 by a woman named Dorthea M. Scott, 65. A District Court judge sentenced Scott to 12 to 36 months "incarceration, suspended and payment of $160,561.43 in restitution."
The case was investigated by Attorney General Ford's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The investigation into Scott began after MFCU received a tip that Scott was using her business to submit claims for services that were never provided for Medicaid recipients, Ford said. The investigation showed that Scott had knowingly submitted false claims, some of which claimed Scott had provided the services herself.
"The Medicaid recipients denied they received the amount of services allegedly provided by Scott and Men on the Rise," a statement from Ford's office said. "Many of Scott’s records did not note the actual dates, times or services provided to Medicaid recipients. In other instances, the records were missing entirely."
Aside from Medicaid fraud, MFCU also investigates and prosecutes "instances of elder abuse or neglect," Ford's office said.
Anyone wishing to submit a tip to MFCU about Medicaid fraud or elder abuse can do so by calling 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.
