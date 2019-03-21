LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavaske announced a woman from Las Vegas was sentenced in a criminal case that involved an investment scam.
Paulette Marie Goetz, 70, operated the scam through a business called Corporate Associates, Inc., a statement from Ford's office said. Goetz previously pleaded guilty in the scam case to one count of securities fraud and one count of multiple transactions involving fraud of deceit in the course of an enterprise or operation.
According to the statement from Ford's office, Goetz used her business to trick "her victims into investing thousands of dollars by making a series of misrepresentations," the statement said.
"She falsely promised, among other things, that there was no risk involved in their investments, and that her investors were guaranteed a profit of at least 10 percent of their investment per month," the statement said. "However, the money was never invested nor returned to the victims. In total, the victims named in the indictment lost a total of $232,500."
Eight District Court Judge Stefany Miley sentenced Goetz to 48 to 240 months in prison and ordered her to pay more than $200,000 in investigative costs.
The case was investigated by the Secretary of State's Office and Ford's office prosecuted the case.
“I believe the job of my office is justice, and that means justice for victims who were defrauded out of their hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford. “Any Nevadans who believe they have been victimized by a scam or elaborate scheme are encouraged to file a complaint with my office.”
“Enforcing Nevada’s securities laws is one of my priorities as Secretary of State” Cegavske said. “If you are asked to invest in a program that promises extremely high returns with little or no risk, I encourage you to reach out to the Nevada Securities Division. Sometimes these types of high-yield investment programs are fraudulent.”
