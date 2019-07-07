LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “This beautiful, beautiful soul was standing over me, reviving me,” Angela Strong said. “He's my angel. And he's always welcomed to the family BBQ’s.”
Angela Strong said she wanted to thank the man who saved her life. Strong was one of two people hurt at a bus stop on Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue after a drunk driver crashed into it in March.
A third person, 47-year-old Michael Guild, died.
Strong said Rudy Hernandez is the reason she’s still alive.
In early July, the two got to reunite for the first time since the crash. The reason this is their first time meeting since March is because Hernandez is in the Army. He’s been stationed in Texas for the past several months.
He credits that training and experience as the reason he was able to jump in to help.
“As you can see I’m a little jittery, so I try not to walk all the way on the sidewalk,” Strong said.
She said she can’t bring herself to sit at the bus stop. In fact, this was her first time back since March 9.
“I was standing at the bus stop, at that end, just standing,” she said.
Strong was waiting to take the bus home when a drunk driver lost control.
“By the time I knew it, I was in the air and I was on the ground,” she said.
The driver slammed into the bus stop, killing a man and hurting two more, including Strong.
“I really don’t know, I don’t remember,” Strong said.
She said she can’t remember what happened, but the man who saved her said he can.
“He sent you flying,” Hernandez said. “He made a left turn, going about 75-80 mph, lost control and hit her right here, on the side of the pole. And she flew about 10 feet.”
Hernandez was only back in the United States for two weeks from a tour in Iraq. He was in Las Vegas visiting family when he saw the crash.
“Right as that happened, I ran right over there,” Hernandez said. “Obviously she was hurt.”
First, he ran to Strong.
“She said she couldn't breathe, she constantly said she couldn't breathe,” Hernandez said. “I said take slow, deep breaths.”
Strong said she hurt her back and neck. Hernandez cared for her until more help arrived.
“Honestly I didn't know what was going to happen after they took her in the ambulance,” Hernandez said.
That was the last time they saw each other in person until this week.
“I appreciate it and I love you so much,” Strong told Hernandez. “And now I feel like I’m going to cry.”
Even though they haven’t seen each other in months, they’ve stayed in touch through calls, texts and social media.
“Facebook, everyone has a Facebook,” Strong said. “And I asked around who knows this person.”
“She was able to reach out to me,” Hernandez added. “I was able to find her. It’s just, it’s just been a blessing.”
The two said through tragedy, they’ve found true friendship.
“There’s two of us still living because of this guy right here,” Strong said. “Now he’s my little brother for life.”
Along with joining each other’s family barbecues, Hernandez and Strong said they also want to work together, raising awareness against drunk driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.