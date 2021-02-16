LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Angela Southern has been waiting for a kidney for a long time. In January, she was finally able to receive the transplant she desperately needed.
Doctors diagnosed Southern with polycystic kidney disease in 2001. Her kidneys stopped working in 2018.
We first talked to her in 2019, when she decided to take measures into her own hands and find a matching donor herself. At the time, she was doing dialysis 10 hours a day.
The single mom of five outfitted her car with a large decal letting others know she needed a kidney donation.
"I'm going to do everything I can to get a kidney. I'm going to continue putting flyers," Southern said nearly three years ago.
Southern said she received a lot of encouraging text messages and phone calls, and eventually, a matching donor.
That donor went through the process to donate the kidney, but the procedure was pushed back several times because of the pandemic last year.
In January, Southern got a call from University Medical Center. A recently deceased 16-year-old boy was a match. On January 30, she went into surgery and got the transplant.
"I got a call offering me a kidney donor, it was an offer, not guaranteed," said Southern. "I said 'I'll take it.' I was number two on the list they said they'd let me know and they called me back January 30 at 5:30 in the afternoon and they told me to get to the hospital."
Now Southern is recovering, and while she says she is still in pain, it gets a little better every day.
She says although her kidney did not come from her car advertisement, she's grateful she did it.
"I got millions of responses millions of text messages, calls all through the night prayers, even when people would just text me and say 'God bless you.' They would send thumbs up, it was a great process to go through."
