LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Las Vegas woman said she has concerns over mail-in voting after receiving her deceased partner’s ballot in the mail.
Lisa Turney said her partner of 21 years, John Arcara, died in June of 2019 from health complications.
“He was great. He was such a strong individual. High standards for himself,” said Turney.
She said Arcara didn’t receive a sample ballot.
“I was so upset,” said Turney about finding the ballot in the mail. “I was absolutely livid, to be quite honest.”
A spokesperson for Clark County wouldn’t confirm or deny that there were more deceased persons ballots or duplicates reported but did acknowledge several media requests on the issue.
“There are a few resources that we use to keep updated on that sort of thing but we also do depend upon family members to let us know,” said Clark County spokesperson Dan Kulin. “As soon as we’re able to hear from someone or receive information that we need to update that, we do it as soon as we confirm the information and it happens right away.”
According to the Secretary of State website, state voter registration records are updated every 60 days by ERIC, Electronic Registration Information Center.
It’s a nonprofit organizing and assisting states to improve the accuracy of its voter rolls. ERIC compares the updated registration records to data supplied by 20 participating ERIC states, the social security Death Index, and the U.S. Postal Service’s National Change of Address database to help identify deceased individuals and people registered to vote in more than one state.
“They had eight opportunities to cleanse his name from the rolls and it didn’t get done,” said Turney.
The Secretary of State’s website also said “any duplications or deceased voters are reported to the Secretary of State’s Office and local election officials for further investigation and processing, and as appropriate removal from or correction of the voter poll.”
Kulin said that if a ballot is sent in error, there are safeguards in place to protect the integrity of the votes including signature verification.
If a voter has received a ballot in error, they should report it to the elections office by calling (702) 455-VOTE.
