LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman with autism once struggling to get hired, turned her dream job into reality.
FOX5 spoke with Sarina Stern, 24, in June. A time where there was an extreme labor shortage that continues on today.
Stern, who is autistic, had been overlooked for several jobs she applied to. During the summer she was enrolled in a job training program with Sports Social. The center provides different programs for children and adults with a range of disabilities.
During an interview with FOX5, Stern said she had bigger plans than just becoming a barista. She wanted to work at Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. A place where her "quirks" would be appreciated.
The team at Meow Wolf reached out to Sports Social after seeing Sarina's story.
“We went out and toured the facility at Sports Social and realized that would be a great connection for us to have," Meow Wolf Human Resource Director Ashley Elmore said.
Elmore said they contacted Stern for an interview that eventually turned into a job offer by late July.
“Needless to say I screamed with joy when the call was over, I was so thrilled too beyond my wildest dreams. And it’s better than I could’ve imaged to be honest with you," Stern said.
Elmore hopes other employers will open their minds and not rush to judge workers with disabilities.
“I wouldn’t assume or make stereotypes or generalizations but really open your doors, embrace folks for who they really are. And you might get surprised with the results that you get," Elmore said.
Stern works as a retail associate. She restocks products and enjoys helping customers as they navigate the interactive exhibits.
“To show how beautiful Omega Mart can be. I really enjoy indulging people and playing with them and help them immerse into the world," Stern said.
Reflecting on her past struggle to get hired, Stern feels she can finally be appreciated.
“I feel like I could be myself but not only myself, have what I have to offer be appreciated here and actually put to good use and not like shamed for it," Stern said.
At Meow Wolf, she's welcome. "They’re like 'heck yeah bring your stuffed animal.' They’re like a family to me here. I feel like I’m home honestly when I work here,” Stern said.
Stern has advice for other adults with disabilities who may be struggling to find a jobs.
"Show them what you have to offer. Show them how passionate you are about the specific field you’re trying to go into and just know you’re worth it – you can do it," Stern said.
