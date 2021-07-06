LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local family was at a hospital in California on Tuesday, waiting for news from their daughter who was injured in a drive-by shooting near Los Angeles.
Surveillance video shows the moment the car was being chased in Venice and flipped. Police said the suspects in that white sedan were opening fire as they chased the car.
LAPD said the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Sixth and Brooks avenues, a residential area.
The 18-year-old driver died. The passenger, 20-year-old Alyssa Smith from Las Vegas, is now in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
Her parents said Smith is in remission from cancer. She is in the emergency room with one bullet lodged in her neck and one in an artery, but they say they're grateful the driver saved their daughter's' life, even though he couldn't save his own.
"We really feel like he saved her life because he held her down. He was dropping her off at her car parked by his house. She had just taken her seatbelt off, leaned over to give him a hug when all this transpired. So when the car flipped, she wasn't in a seatbelt," said Jeanette Smith, the victim's mother.
Police in California are still looking for those responsible in this shooting.
