LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas resident last week had quite a profitable Wednesday after hitting a bingo jackpot at Arizona Charlie's on Decatur.
The woman, identified as Delores, hit a jackpot worth $46,848 while playing Charlie's Double Progressive bingo, a coverall game that can only be won within the posted number of balls, starting at 32 and progressing up to 35 numbers called.
The lucky winner won the jackpot when ball B-3 was called, according to a news release.
