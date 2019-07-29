LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Crystal Mosser passed away in 2005, her sister Amanda Mink kept her wedding dress all that time. Almost 14 years later, she's giving it away to a lucky bride on Facebook.
"She liked to do a lot for other people. I just kind of like to carry on her memory and do something nice for someone else," Amanda Mink said.
Mosser's dress was a princess cut, jeweled dress that's been in the same David's Bridal dress. Since Mink saw she would have no use for the dress, she posted on a locals Facebook group asking who wanted it.
"I just hope I can help another woman in need and maybe she can't afford a dress," Mink said. "She was selective in making her decision, but she hopes this new bride will be just as happy on her wedding day."
"it's time to get rid of some things and not have the dress looking at me every single day," Mink said.
Mink was able to find a new bride to pass on the dress.
FOX5 reached out to them but did not hear back.
