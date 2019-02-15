LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jana Brooks said there was glass in her food at a local fast food restaurant, but she didn't find out about it until she ate it.
"I bit into it and as I bit into it, I just felt this really sharp pain in my tongue and like trickles," Brooks said. "So I’m like oh its hot, oh its saliva and I’m like it’s really hurting."
It happened at Popeye's on Maryland Parkway, near Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.
Brooks said it took her a minute to figure out she took a bite of something other than french fries.
"I realized it’s blood and I couldn’t close my mouth."
She said there was glass in her tongue.
"When I poured the entire container out, these pieces fell out in the middle of the fries. I was petrified. I’m like yelling, you know, 'I need help, I need a manager!' I’ve got blood just gushing everywhere on the counter."
Brooks went back inside the restaurant and said it was full of people.
"All the customers are like videotaping and everybody’s in a panic trying to walk out," she said.
Brooks told FOX5 the cashier quickly figured out there was a broken light-bulb over the frialator.
In a statement, Popeye's said, “We understand that the franchisee of this location is fully cooperating with local health inspectors to ensure the appropriate measures have been taken and that the restaurant has been cleared to operate."
The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) went out to the Popeye's location a few days later to investigate Brooks' complaint.
"Once we get that complaint, we will generate a complaint and then investigate that by policy within three business days," Larry Rogers with SNHD said.
The situation was taken care of by the time the health inspector showed up. SNHD said it was rare for a customer to find glass in their food.
"That is a serious concern," Rogers said. "It is one of our major risk factors."
According to the health inspectors report, health officials said when they realized the bulb had shattered, "the affected food in the hot holding well was discarded and the food equipment was broken down for cleaning."
Light-bulbs in kitchens must have a special coating to prevent them from shattering. The health inspector found a box of bulbs at Popeye's that was worn out and "no longer effective." The bulbs were promptly thrown out.
Brooks said she's feeling better, but doesn't have plans to eat out anytime soon.
"It's going to be a while before I do the fast food thing," she said.
Brooks told FOX5 she hopes Popeye's will continue to check in with her over the next few months.
FOX5 looked into Popeye's background. They have violations for each inspection stemming back to 2009. Most recently in October, a health inspector marked them down for the following violations:
- Handwashing facilities adequate in number, stocked, accessible, and limited to handwashing only.
- Effective pest control measures. Animals restricted as required.
- Small wares and portable appliances approved, properly designed, in good repair.
- Facility maintained (floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing, lighting, ventilation, etc.).
- Kitchenware & FCS of equip. properly washed, rinsed, san. & air dried. San solution as required.
According to the "facility maintained" violation, Popeye's has had issues with lighting before.
Popeye's cooperate office said they suggested this franchisee retrain its staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.