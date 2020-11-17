LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman has filed a lawsuit against a doctor and others after she says she contracted a life-threatening flesh-eating bacteria.
According to a news release from Battle Born Injury Lawyers, who are representing Ashleigh Cope in her case against Dr. Christopher Khorsandi of VIP Plastic Surgery, the woman allegedly contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis.
Attorney Matthew Hoffman said in the release that on behalf of Cope, they are also filing claims against ER at Green Valley Ranch and Henderson Hospital for the delayed treatment of Cope’s life-threatening condition.
According to the release, on Nov. 26, 2019, Cope received minor corrective surgery by Dr. Khorsandi under local anesthesia at VIP Plastic Surgery.
Cope reportedly experienced pain and nausea immediately following the procedure and was given IV fluids at VIP Plastic Surgery, the release states. "It was later recommended by Dr. Khorsandi that she visit ER at Green Valley Ranch for further treatment."
The release states that staff at the free-standing ER immediately diagnosed her with sepsis yet held her at their facility for approximately nine hours before eventually transporting Cope to their affiliated hospital, Henderson Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Necrotizing Fasciitis.
"After suffering cardiac arrest, renal failure, and several emergency surgeries to remove the deadly bacteria, Cope was transported to University Medical Center’s Burn Unit, where she endured 18 surgeries," attorneys said in the news release.
After receiving care at UMC. Cope is now out of the hospital. She is continuing treatment and is scheduled to undergo additional surgeries for the ongoing medical ramifications caused by her infection, attorneys said.
A copy of the complaint can be read below:
Ashleigh Cope complaint by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
