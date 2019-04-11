LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman previously convicted of child abuse now faces a murder charge nearly 10 years after the incident, according to Las Vegas police records.
Blair Hobson, 29, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on April 7 in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy. The boy died on Aug. 23, 2018 due to injuries suffered when Hobson shook the boy when he was 2 months old, according to the Muskegon County Medical Examiner in Michigan.
According to the boy's adoptive mother in a statement to police, the boy suffered from many disabilities as a result of the shaking. The mother said the boy suffered from seizures and Cerebral Palsy. According to the report, the boy was entirely dependent on his mother because he couldn't speak, eat or move on his own. The report said the boy was confined to his wheelchair most of the time.
In Aug. 2018, the boy's adoptive mother took him to a doctor's appointment, according to police. When they got home, the mother noticed the boy was limp and unresponsive. Medical personnel responded and the boy was pronounced dead.
The boy's adoptive mother began taking care of him two years after the shaking incident.
At approximately 1:10 a.m. on May 14, 2009, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to possible child abuse case, according to an arrest report. A child had arrived at University Medical Center at approximately 12:46 a.m. in cardiac and respiratory arrest.
The child had an intracranial bleed, pulmonary hemorrhage, hard fontanelle and severe bilateral retinal hemorrhages, according to the report. Doctors diagnosed the child with shaken baby syndrome.
The boy's natural birth mother, Tiara Meadows, lived with Hobson, her live-in girlfriend at the time. Tiara said she was out with a friend on the night in question but Hobson was taking care of her children, according to an arrest report.
Originally, Blair told police she put the child down at 11: 30 p.m. When she went to pick him up again at 11:47 p.m., Hobson noticed the child wasn’t breathing, according to the arrest report. Hobson told police she attempted CPR before calling 911.
In a later statement to police, Hobson said she had shaken the boy.
Hobson told police she swaddled him to put him to bed, but he began crying. Hobson picked the boy up, hands under his arms, and shook him vigorously in an attempt to stop his crying.
Hobson said the baby’s neck “whiplashed," according to the arrest report. When he stopped crying, Hobson held him near her shoulder and noticed he wasn’t breathing, attempted CPR and called 911.
Hobson also admitted to police that two days prior at approximately 10 pm, the baby was in a baby bouncer next to the bed and began to cry. Hobson told police she vigorously bounced the seat several times, so much so that the baby’s head hit the floor.
Hobson told police she was overwhelmed, stressed, tired and frustrated dealing with the children on her own, saying she “[felt] like a slave.”
FOX5 talked to Meadows at the time of the incident.
"I still don't believe she's a bad person," Meadows said at the time. "Yes, I have forgiven her for it. She loves my kids, that's all that you can go by."
Hobson was taken into custody May 14, 2009, was found guilty and released from prison Feb. 19, 2014.
Hobson's attorneys are seeking to dismiss the charges on the ground of double jeopardy, according to court records. Officials will hear the motion on April 12.
