LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a central valley convenience store on Monday night.
About 8 p.m. on November 9, police were called to the shooting at the 7-Eleven at 2409 Tam Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Industrial Road.
At the store, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said there was a confrontation between an employee and a man. The man was described as a short, heavy-set Hispanic man of unknown age.
During the fight, police said the man fired several gunshots outside the store, hitting the woman working at least once.
The suspect and another woman left the store on foot traveling south toward Sahara. As of 11 p.m., they had not been located.
The employee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or CrimeStoppers.
(1) comment
