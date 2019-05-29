LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested in May after she threw rocks at two women for being black, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Elaine Mitchell, 52, was arrested on May 14 for a hate crime. The report noted that Mitchell is of Greek nationality.
Police were called May 13 to a fight between six to seven women, the report said. All parties were separated upon police arrival. The two victims were identified as African-American woman, police said.
Though the location of the incident was not disclosed in the report, court records show Mitchell is banned from Dotty's on 1350 E. Flamingo Road as a condition of her bail.
Both women told police Mitchell threw rocks at the women and told them to leave while yelling racial slurs at the women.
During and after the altercation, Mitchell was yelling racial slurs. While standing in front of a patrol vehicle, Mitchell continued to call the women racial slurs, the report said. Police said Mitchell also began praying, "asking God to kill" the victims
Mitchell also said that "because the victims are black, they 'could not afford her' because they are broke minorities," the report said.
Mitchell's next court date was set for June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.