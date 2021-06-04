LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local clothing brand founder broke a world record on Friday.
Kortney Olson, the founder of GRRRL, crushed three watermelons between her legs in only seven seconds.
Olson, who is also a bodybuilder and personal trainer, said the old record was 14 seconds.
She said her mission is to inspire young girls and other women to be stronger.
"We're told as a society that women are the weaker sex and we want women to know that we are equal," Olson said. "We all have varying degrees of differences but women are super powerful. "
It takes 364 pounds of force to smash a watermelon, Olson shared.
