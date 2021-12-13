LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an arson investigation Saturday night after local fire officials said she set fire to a vacant home.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Jessica L. Jolley lit a northwest valley house ablaze on Dec. 11 about 6:26 p.m.
"On arrival heavy fire and smoke was showing from a vacant two-story house," according to a news release. "Firefighters reported there was fire on both floors of the house. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control."
Jolley was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries following the incident, but later taken into police custody.
The house, located at 5501 Bonita Springs Court, had an estimated damage of $300,000.
During an investigation, officials learned that Jolley was attempting to break into neighborhood homes prior to the fire.
"A police helicopter arrived first on scene and officers observed the woman leaving the house as it lit up inside with heavy fire. As the woman was running toward the street, a police patrol unit arrived and she ran to the police car. The woman told the officer that she started the house on fire," a release stated.
According to LVFR, the home had been vacant for at least one year.
"Unfortunately, the owner told arson investigators that he just sold the house and was making arrangements with the party that purchased the house," fire officials said.
Jolley is charged with first degree arson.
Court records show that Jolley's bail was set at $20,000 with the condition of staying away from the property. However, she remains in custody at the Clark County Center Center. A status check hearing was set before Judge Karen Bennett-Haron on Dec. 14 at 7:30 a.m.
