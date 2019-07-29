LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested last week after her infant died in October.
Kristina Kerlus was booked on July 26 on one count of murder and one count of child abuse or neglect, according to jail records.
Kerlus' son, 2-month-old Jocai Davis, died on Oct. 7, 2018, at University Medical Center. The Clark County Coroner's office said he died from blunt force trauma and later ruled his death homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.