Kristina Kerlus

Kristina Kerlus (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested last week after her infant died in October.

Kristina Kerlus was booked on July 26 on one count of murder and one count of child abuse or neglect, according to jail records.

Kerlus' son, 2-month-old Jocai Davis, died on Oct. 7, 2018, at University Medical Center. The Clark County Coroner's office said he died from blunt force trauma and later ruled his death homicide. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.