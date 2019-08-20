LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a 20-year-old woman on Monday after her roommate was shot and killed.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Duneville Street, near Tropicana Avenue, on Aug. 12. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as David Roman Tauililli, 19. He was taken to University Medical Center after the shooting, and died three days later.
Through a police investigation, they identified his roommate, 20-year-old Maya Santos, as a suspect in connection with the shooting.
She was arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center where she faces a murder charge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.