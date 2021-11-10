LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a 52-year-old woman in connection with a man found dead in a tunnel under Industrial Road in July 2020.
Police received a call on July 11, 2020 of a man dead in a tunnel under Industrial Road at Western Avenue near downtown.
The man later was identified as Victor Daniels, also known as "Twilight." He died of sharp force injures in a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
After a series of witness interviews, police arrested Joanne Debernardo, 52, on Saturday. She is charged with murder with a deadly weapon in the July 2020 homicide.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, detectives conducted witness interviews on the day of the homicide investigation, approximately two weeks after the homicide and again three weeks after the homicide. Several witnesses described Debernardo or identified her as the last person seen with Daniels.
A primary witness interviewed on July 23 told police he had known Daniels for a long time, and had seen him on the morning of the homicide with Debernardo "straddling" him in the tunnel. The witness told police he observed Debernardo punching Daniels in the face while uttering insults toward him.
On Aug. 6, the witness picked Debernardo out of a photo lineup, as the person he had seen with Daniels on the morning of the homicide.
When detectives recanvassed the area on July 31, they spoke with two people present in the tunnels who told police that they had met a woman named Joanne in the area days prior to the homicide, according to the report.
Based on witness interviews, police arrested Debernardo on Nov. 6 on charges of murder with a deadly weapon.
